Conan O'Brien Makes Terrible Hockey Joke, Gets Burned By The L.A. Kings On Twitter

On Friday, late night talk show host Conan O’Brien said this:



Damn, Conan. I thought we were friends.

Forgetting the fact that the Kings and Coyotes are no longer actually playing each other (the Kings finished off the Coyotes Tuesday to advance to the finals) and that the Kings have been a successful part of the Los Angeles sports landscape for 45 years, the “hockey doesn’t belong in southern American city X” joke is pretty tired at this point.

You know the Kings responded. This is @LAKings we’re talking about here.

