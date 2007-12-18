Conan, Leno: We're Going Back To Work (Please Don't Picket Us)

Conan O’Brien and Jay Leno are going back to work on NBC, without their writers, on Jan. 2. In a lengthy statement, O’Brien reiterated his support for the writers but also explained his choice: “Either go back to work and keep my staff employed or stay dark and allow 80 people, many of whom have worked for me for fourteen years, to lose their jobs.” Leno’s statement is shorter; both are below.

This has been in the works for a while, and is obviously bad news for the writers: Every day that Jay and Conan put out shows without a writing staff, the guild’s bargaining power diminishes. As a fig leaf, O’Brien promises to use his desk as a bully pulpit for the writer’s cause. “I will make clear, on the program, my support for the writers and I’ll do the best version of Late Night I can under the circumstances,” he said.

Conan O’Brien Statement:

“For the past seven weeks of the writers’ strike, I have been and continue to be an ardent supporter of the WGA and their cause. My career in television started as a WGA member and my subsequent career as a performer has only been possible because of the creativity and integrity of my writing staff. Since the strike began, I have stayed off the air in support of the striking writers while, at the same time, doing everything I could to take care of the 80 non-writing staff members on Late Night.

Unfortunately, now with the New Year upon us, I am left with a difficult decision. Either go back to work and keep my staff employed or stay dark and allow 80 people, many of whom have worked for me for fourteen years, to lose their jobs. If my show were entirely scripted I would have no choice. But the truth is that shows like mine are hybrids, with both written and non-written content. An unwritten version of Late Night, though not desirable, is possible – and no one has to be fired.

So, it is only after a great deal of thought that I have decided to go back on the air on January 2nd. I will make clear, on the program, my support for the writers and I’ll do the best version of Late Night I can under the circumstances. Of course, my show will not be as good. In fact, in moments it may very well be terrible. My sincerest hope is that all of my writers are back soon, working under a contract that provides them everything they deserve.”

Jay Leno Statement:

“This has been a very difficult six weeks for everybody affected by the writers strike. I was, like most people, hoping for a quick resolution when this began. I remained positive during the talks and while they were still at the table discussing a solution “The Tonight Show” remained dark in support of our writing staff. Now that the talks have broken down and there are no further negotiations scheduled I feel it’s my responsibility to get my 100 non-writing staff, which were laid off, back to work. We fully support our writers and I think they understand my decision.”

