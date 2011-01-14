Conan: I Will Never Speak To Leno Again

In case you were wondering if there is any bad blood between Conan O’Brien and his Tonight Show usurper Jay Leno the answer is yes. Plenty.



Conan told the NYT‘s Bill Carter he has no intention of ever speaking to Leno again.

Asked Wednesday if he would ever think about speaking with Mr. Leno again, Mr. O’Brien said, flatly, no. (He acknowledged having had a recent phone conversation with the other late-night lion, David Letterman of CBS, which consisted of his assuring Mr. Letterman about their personal relationship: “We’ve always been good.”)

But about Mr. Leno, Mr. O’Brien said, “There’s nothing to figure out. We all know the story. We all know what happened. Life’s short. I’ve got a family and I’m really happy here, so I don’t think about it too much.”

One wonders if the same can be said for Leno.

Read the full story at the NYT >

