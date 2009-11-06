Conan Beats Letterman For Once

Conan O’Brien — or CoCo, as Tom Hanks prefers to call him — has managed to one-up ratings ruler David Letterman.

O’Brien’s biggest allies? Younger viewers. The “Tonight” show host, whom some might say has lost some of his absurdist edge since moving time slots and coasts, won a slight edge over CBS’s Letterman by pulling in more viewers in an advertising sweet spot: 18-to-49-year-olds.

But let it be said: David Letterman is still winning the late-night ratings game in total viewership, the New York Times reports.

It was a small edge, just 60,000 viewers, 1.3 million to 1.24 million for Mr. Letterman; but it has been the hope at NBC that Mr. O’Brien will be able to counter Mr. Letterman’s overall strength by winning among the younger viewers that many advertisers prefer.

Mr. Letterman was dominant elsewhere. He averaged four million total viewers to 2.4 million for Mr. O’Brien. And among the other audience group that is often used for ad sales, viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, Mr. Letterman won easily with 1.63 million viewers to 1.36 million for Mr. O’Brien.

O’Brien was always a favourite of ours, and now that he’s the underdog, we’re rooting for him to take first place and leave Letterman in the dust to deal with his issues.

