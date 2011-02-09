Conan: I Don't Think Bill O'Reilly Really Likes The President

Conan showed a clip on his show last night with a, well, version of the pre-Superbowl Bill O’Reilly and President Obama interview.



“I don’t think Bill O’Reilly really likes the president,” said Conan.

The clip shows O’Reilly, instead of asking the President how he feels about people who hate him, just telling the President “I hate you,” himself. A couple times.

Then O’Reilly asks the President who will win the Superbowl, and Obama starts answering, “Green Bay is probably a little faster–“

“Muslim,” says O’Reilly.

Great idea — we just wish his clip was longer.

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.