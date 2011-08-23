An Exclusive Look Inside The Mind Of Saatchi & Saatchi's Chief Creative Officer

Social media is certainly changing the advertising landscape — and some companies are handling this shift better than others. Beer companies, for one, are dominating: “People are out drinking, and they’ll respond quickly” on Twitter, says Con Williamson, the chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi New York.



Unlike traditional advertising, social marketing is about engaging consumers (Williamson also spoke about celebrity advertising in an earlier clip, which you can check out here).

To get a better sense of what’s going on behind the scenes, we sat down with Williamson at the advertising agency’s New York headquarters, where brands like Proctor & Gamble, Toyota and General Mills consult some of the most creative minds in the business. Check out part II of our conversation here:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti and Simone Foxman

