New Yorkers Can Control Their Air Conditioning Over The Internet For Free

New York City residents can remotely control their air conditioners via the internet for free, notes Quartz.

It’s part of the CoolNYC program from Con Edison. Customers can request a free device called a “modlet” (pictured right) that acts as an intermediary between your air conditioner and the electric outlet. The device is connected to the internet and enables you to remotely control your air conditioning via smartphone app.

Obvious use cases abound — accidentally leave your A/C running while you’re on vacation? Now you can turn it off anywhere you have an internet signal. Tired of coming home to a muggy apartment? Fire up your A/C as you leave work.

Depending on how you apply it, this could alternately save you money on your utility bill or keep you much more comfortable during this hot summer. Interested ConEd customers only need to sign up here. It’s free!

