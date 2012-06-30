Con-Ed Workers Threaten To Strike In The Middle Of NYC Heatwave

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Con Edison workers are threatening to strike on July 1 if contract negotiations aren’t worked out when the old deal expires at midnight Saturday, Reuters’ Scott DiSavino reports: If the 8,500 Con Ed workers do walk off, that would leave managers and any crews the company can hire to fix whatever problems arise as 8.2 million New Yorkers crank up their air conditioners to beat the heat.



This is rather unpleasant news as Weather.com says its going to be a pretty hot weekend:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.