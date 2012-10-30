UPDATE: Con Ed Confirms Power Shutoff In Downtown Manhattan

UPDATE: Just got the call. Con Ed is shutting down power in very lower Manhattan as a precautionary measure.



Earlier: A bunch of people on Twitter have said that they got called from Con Ed about a possible power outage in Lower Manhattan.

I just got one too.

I didn’t get the whole thing recorded, but it was basically

“Due to damage caused by hurricane sandy… Con Edison may need to turn off electricity to lower Manhattan today. Please turn off all major appliances to avoid major damage when power

is restored.”

Meanwhile, Con Ed has a cool live map showing power outages around the grid, which you can find here.