YouTube Pummels Competition Again. Game Over.

More bad news for MySpace, Yahoo, Hulu, and anyone else trying to catch up to YouTube: They’re getting left in the dust. The newest data point: While video streams hit a record high in December, according to Comscore, just about everone but YouTube is losing share. Google sites accounted for 32.6% of all Internet videos streamed in December, up 1.3 share points from the previous month. YouTube accounted for 97% of the 3.3 billion videos Google served in December.

In terms of number of videos served, just about everyone else lost share month to month. Fox Interactive Media (including MySpace), took the biggest drop in terms of videos streamed: From 4.4% in November to 3.5% in December. Yahoo sites dropped from 3.5% to 3.4%; Viacom Digital fell from 2.6% to 2.3%; Microsoft sites dropped from 1.9% to 1.8%; and Time Warner dropped to 1.9% from 1.7%.



Give it up, folks. The high-volume streaming video game is already over. YouTube won.

(Still think the $1.65 billion YouTube purchase price was too high?)

Earlier: Consumers Watching Lots More Streaming Video, Slightly Less TV

