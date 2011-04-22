comScore Total Universe Report

For the past three or four years, I’d look at Twitter’s numbers on comScore, or Alexa, or Quantcast, or some other third party measurement service and I’d wonder “what would they be if they included mobile devices like phones and tablets”? Twitter was one of the first companies to have this issue as so much of its usage is on mobile. But now, there are many companies that have this issue. So looking at third party measurement data is becoming harder and harder.



Yesterday, comScore (a company I was on the board of for 10 years but no longer am involved with) announced the Total Universe Report, “which provides audience measurement for 100 per cent of a site’s traffic, including usage via mobile phones, apps, tablets and shared computers such as Internet cafes“. Websites must run comScore’s UDM tag to participate in the Total Universe Report. You can learn more about the UDM tag here.

I think this is a big deal. I’m eager to see the numbers for companies with large mobile user bases when the first numbers are out as part of comScore’s April reporting (usually around the 10th of the following month). The internet has moved beyond the web onto mobile devices and that trend is only accelerating. I’m happy to see the measurement marketplace adapting and I am not surprised to see comScore leading the way.

