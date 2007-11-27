ComScore (SCOR) Pulls Secondary Offering

ComScore has pulled the plug on a follow-on offering that would have brought an additional 6.1 million shares to market, citing “the unwillingness of management and other selling shareholders to sell under current capital market conditions.”

Not sure exactly what SCOR shareholders were looking for, since shares are still priced significantly higher than the June IPO price of $16.50, but shares are up on the news regardless. They’re now trading at around $30, up 6% this morning. The news shouldn’t affect ComScore’s operations, as the company was only going to sell 1.34 million shares itself.

