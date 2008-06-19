ComScore's May Report Card: Google (GOOG) Gaining, Microsoft (MSFT) Losing, Everyone Else (YHOO) Treading Water

ComScore’s May search query report card — not its paid click report card — is out tonight. If you’ve been paying attention, there aren’t any real surprises here, except perhaps that Yahoo didn’t actually shrink this month. This stuff is also considerably less urgent now that the Microsoft/Yahoo/Google skirmish has died down, at least for the moment. But for the record:



Google up, again: Google’s share now at 61.8%, up from 61.6% in April. Y//Y growth in volume for Q2, to date, is up 29%, vs 31% in Q1.

Yahoo actually up, too: Yahoo clawed back just a bit of share, and is at 20.6%, up from 20.4%. So far in Q2 search volume is down 2% – the same as Q1.

Microsoft tumbling: MSN now at 8.5%, down from 9.1%. Search volume up 7% in Q2, down from 9% in Q1.

Overall volume down just a touch: Industry-wide, search volume increased 16% y/y in May, down from 18% in April. comScore reports 17% y/y growth for Q2 so far, vs 18% in Q1.

The raw numbers, via JP Morgan’s Imran Khan:

