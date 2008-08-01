ComScore: Google's AdPlanner Having "No Impact" On Our Business

When Google announced its free measurement tool AdPlanner last month, it was cast as a comScore killer. That’s because it offers the tool for free to media agencies, while comScore charges a bundle for its “Plan Metrix” service.

A month later, many large buying firms have tested Google’s AdPlanner, but none have canceled their business with comScore. “We havent seen any impact so far on our business,” said CEO Magid Abraham on comScore’s Q2 conference call. “We haven’t heard any clients that would use them instead of comScore. We have heard complaints about conflicts of interest and their data reliability.”

Google may yet make inroads in the market, but so far, comScore is doing just fine. The Web measurement firm turned in in-line revenue and beat EPS estimates, as well as its own Q2 forecasts, excluding the acquisition of mobile measurement firm M:Metrics, which it bought in May. Shares jumped 12.4% after hours to $21.45.

For the third quarter, comScore is forecasting revenue of $30.2 million to $30.7 million, an increase of 35% to 37% compared to 2007 — and above the Street’s $29.5 million consensus — but EPS of $0.01 to $0.02, below the Street’s $0.08 estimate.

Revenue: $27.8 million ($28.8 million including M:Metrics) vs $27.69 million consensus

EPS: $0.09 per share ($0.06 per share including M:Metrics) vs. $0.07 per share consensus.

Operating Income: $3.2 million, up 165% from 1.2 million last year.

