comScore Now Ranking All YouTube Partner Channels



comScore, which first broke out metrics around the top 50 YouTube partner channels for the month of July, is publishing analytics for all YouTube partner channels, which is many thousands, says Dan Piech, Product Manager, in this interview with Beet.TV.



These August data numbers will be published later this week, a comScore spokeswoman tells us.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

