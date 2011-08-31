Android Gains More Market Share Versus iPhone, RIM Is In A Tailspin

Photo: Dylan Love

Android gained an even larger advantage over Apple’s iPhone last quarter, widening the market share gap between the two operating systems to almost 15 percentage points.To put that in perspective: at this time last year, Android was behind iOS. RIM was still king.



Look how things have changed.

If you’re an Android lover, things are looking good.

If you’re an Apple lover, it’s not the end of the world. iOS is still an extremely popular and profitible platform for both Apple and developers.

RIM? Well, you know.

All this comes from Comscore’s quarterly mobile report. We have the numbers below.

One thing that could help Apple: Sprint will reportedly get the iPhone 5 this October. And some think T-Mobile will too. With the iPhone on all four major U.S. carriers, there’s a much better chance that iOS can at least slow Android’s growth during the last part of 2011 and into 2012.

RIM’s decline continued. It held more than a quarter of the mobile smartphone platform market in April. By the end of July, it was down to 21.7%. RIM’s only hope now is that its QNX-based phones really take off next year.

Here’s the platform market share chart from Comscore:

Photo: Comscore

Here are the other two charts from Comscore’s report. The first covers the top smartphone manufacturers. There hasn’t been much change here:

Photo: Comscore

Finally, here’s the chart on smartphone content usage. Again, no surprises:

Photo: Comscore

