comScore Introduces Video Reporting on Audience Duplication



Online audience measurement service comScore has released reporting that lets clients see how video audiences between sites overlap and relate to each other, the research firm told Beet.TV in an interview.



The audience duplication and cross-viewing reports in the Video Metrix service give comScore customers a snapshot into unique video viewers on various sites, as well as the crossover between those viewers and among specific demographics, said comScore product manager Dan Piech.

This could be helpful if an advertiser is placing a buy across three sports sites and wants to know the unduplicated reach of men 18 to 34 across those sites, as an example, Piech said.

Daisy Whitney

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

