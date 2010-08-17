ComScore: Here's How We're Going To Weed Out Bogus Searches From Our Stats Now That Everyone Is Gaming The System

Photo: www.photolibrary.fema.gov

ComScore’s search market share stats have been affected more in recent months by the major search engines’ attempts to game them.Yahoo and Microsoft Bing, for instance, have been called out by analysts in recent months for filling their super-popular portals with links to search queries and image slideshows that turn normal web browsing into search queries. This has put their search share on stilts, and calls the relevance of comScore’s data into question.



So comScore is fighting back to keep its market share stats relevant with a new metric called “explicit core search,” defined as “user engagement with a search service with the intent to retrieve search results.” As in, searches that are actually conducted as explicit searches, and not searches conducted by clicking on random links or image slideshows. These stats will show up in comScore’s July data, which is due this week.

This could potentially reduce Yahoo’s and Bing’s actual search share, and increase Google’s.

Here’s a post today by comScore’s Cameron Meierhoefer, explaining the move:

When comScore reports our July 2010 qSearch data this week, we will begin reporting an additional view of our U.S. Core Search data known as “Explicit Core Search” alongside our standard Core Search market reporting. comScore defines “Explicit Core Search” as user engagement with a search service with the intent to retrieve search results.

As I described back in June, the search market continues to evolve with new implementations of search moving beyond the traditional search box and into the context of the browsing experience as the user engages with non-search content. We called these searches “contextual searches” because they are originated in the context of other browsing behaviour without explicit intent on the part of the user to conduct a search query.

To help the market assess the impact of these contextual searches on the search market, comScore has provided its qSearch clients with detailed release notes each month that quantified the magnitude of this effect.

Ultimately, comScore is committed to providing our clients and the broader marketplace with increased transparency into the search market. Going forward, we will include in our public release of the monthly U.S. search data both the traditional Core Search and Explicit Core Search views of the market. This will empower each interested stakeholder to determine which view of the market they deem most appropriate depending on the particular circumstance.

We look forward to continuing to provide the most advanced search market reporting in the industry and we are committed to doing so in a way that is meaningful for all involved.

And here’s a post on “the evolving world of search” from Yahoo’s Shashi Seth, explaining why Yahoo fills its site with links to search queries:

The Evolving World of Search

August 16, 2010



By Shashi Seth

Have you ever thought about how you search the Web, and how that has changed over the years? Can you remember the first time you used a search engine and what that experience was like? Even though the traditional approach to searching hasn’t changed much, there’s no doubt that search technology has evolved drastically, especially in the last several years. And that technology powers new experiences all across the Web. Without even realising it, people are adjusting to entirely new ways of discovering content far beyond the search box.



Whether they find themselves taking a cue from our “Trending Now” lists, easily discovering interesting news related to what they are currently reading, or browsing through fascinating slideshows generated by our search technology, people are connecting with the information that matters to them in new ways.



A couple months ago, I wrote about the evolution of search and the changing industry standards for how we measure search share and understand trends across different types of searches and companies. Today, comScore has shared further perspective on the role that new types of searches will play in the future of search and the importance of measuring all types of search equitably across the industry.



We at Yahoo! are excited to continue driving evolution in search by using the strength of Yahoo!’s awesome content and communications experiences along with our powerful search technology. We’re building new search features that help you discover more wherever you are online, and bring you new and better ways to find the things that matter to you most. And we’re doing this with our advertisers in mind, too, striking the right balance of responding to your interests and intent as a user, while identifying appropriate opportunities to show you relevant ads.

We’ll always love the search box, but we love thinking outside the search box too.

