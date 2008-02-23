ComScore: Google Grew U.S. Search Share In January (GOOG)

Google’s U.S. search share grew a hair in January, according to the latest figures from comScore. Any gain is good news for Google, whose share dipped in December, according to surveys from comScore and Nielsen.



Google’s share of Web searches increased from 58.4% in December to 58.5% in January, comScore says. It’s still below the 58.6% share it had last November. Why do we care? More searches means more search ads, and more clicks means more revenue. Google’s core search query growth also accelerated in January, which is even better news.

Meanwhile, Yahoo’s share dropped 0.7 percentage points from 22.9% in December to 22.2% in January, Microsoft’s share was flat at 9.8%, AOL’s share increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, and IAC’s Ask.com increased from 4.3% in December to 4.5% in January.

Boilerplate disclaimer: Take these stats for what they are — one set of data from one source. Earlier this momth, Hitwise reported that Google’s share was flat month-to-month, that Yahoo’s increased, and that Microsoft’s decreased.

