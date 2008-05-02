Comscore Q1 Earnings: Revenue In-Line, Blows Away EPS, Bumps Up Guidance

Don’t worry about those Google (GOOG) numbers: ComScore (SCOR) blew away analyst EPS estimates for Q1 and raised revenue guidance for the year.



Revenue: $26.4, 41% increase y/y, vs. estimate of $26.1 million

EPS (non-GAAP): $.18 vs analyst estimate of $0.10

Operating Income: $3.445 million, 132% y/y increase

The web measurement company also bumped its guidance, something it has done a few times this year. It’s nudged up FY08 revenue predictions to $113.6 million, up from $113. But it actually pulled back just a tiny bit on non-GAAP EPS, predicting a range of $0.75 to $0.80 per share; it had previously predicted $0.76 to $0.80.

