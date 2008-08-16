ComScore: Don't Let Google's AdPlanner Take Ad Dollars From You

ComScore (SCOR) is making a case against Google (GOOG) that will no doubt get traction among cash-starved Web publishers: the search giant’s new AdPlanner measurement tool consistently undercounts Web traffic. In other words: Google is going to take your precious advertising dollars from you. Don’t work with them!



Google introduced AdPlanner, a free analytics tool for agencies and media planners aimed squarely at comScore’s costly “Plan Metrix” service in June. Since then, comScore has been on a mission to discredit the service using two arguments:

Google is way too conflicted here. They’re a publisher, and an ad network. You can’t trust them.

Google’s data sucks, anyway.

comScore chair Gian Fulgoni tries to make both points to Federated Media CEO John Battelle: He shows him data that suggests Google is undercounting unique visitors by a third, and that it is showing a bias toward sites that carry Google-placed advertising. Via Battelle’s blog:

