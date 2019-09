ComScore December Search Data Out! Google And Bing Up, Yahoo Down

ComScore’s U.S. December search data was just released.



Google’s share grew a bit, Yahoo’s decreased a bit, and Microsoft’s grew a little, too.

Here are the key takeaways from JPMorgan’s Imran Khan, via a note he just blasted out to clients.

Standard disclaimer: Bear in mind that this is just one data point from one source.

According to the data, total US explicit core search volume increased 12.1% Y/Y in December, a slight acceleration from 11.5% growth in November. In 4Q, total explicit search volume grew 13.4% Y/Y vs 14.7% growth in 3Q.

Google domestic explicit core search market share was 66.6% in December, up from 66.2% in November. Google grew December explicit core search volume by 13.1% Y/Y, an acceleration from 12.0% Y/Y growth in November. In 4Q, Google grew explicit search by 14.3% Y/Y vs. 16.3% growth in 3Q.

Yahoo! domestic explicit core search market share decreased to 16.0% in December from 16.4% in November. Yahoo! grew December explicit core search volume by 3.9% Y/Y, down from 4.1% Y/Y growth in November. In 4Q, explicit searches grew 4.9% Y/Y vs. 2.4% growth in 3Q.

Microsoft sites’ domestic explicit core search market share grew to 12.0% in December from 11.8% in November. Microsoft sites grew December explicit core search volume by 29.4% Y/Y, down from 31.3% Y/Y growth in November. In 4Q, explicit searches grew 33.7% Y/Y vs. 40.4% growth in 3Q.

Ask Network domestic explicit core search market share fell to 3.5% in December vs. 3.6% in November. Ask grew December explicit core search volume by 5.4% Y/Y, below 5.9% Y/Y growth in November. In 4Q, explicit searches grew 6.6% Y/Y vs. 9.9% growth in 3Q.

AOL domestic explicit core search market share fell to 1.9% in December from 2.0% in November. AOL December explicit core search volume declined by 18.5% Y/Y vs. an 18.4% decline in November. In 4Q, explicit searches declined 17.7% Y/Y vs. a 12.9% decline in 3Q.

