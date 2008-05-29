ComScore Buys M:Metrics For $44.3 Million Cash, Plus Options

ComScore digs into mobile: It has acquired mobile research firm M:Metrics for $44.3 million in cash, plus about 50,000 comScore (SCOR) options, which will be issued to unvested M:Metrics option holders.



This makes perfect sense: As mobile Web browsing increases, mobile metrics will be increasingly important to comScore’s stats — and its customers. Last summer, comScore rival Nielsen bought M:Metrics rival Telephia.

From the release:

comScore is expecting the M:Metrics business to be profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of the fourth quarter of 2008, and to be a significant positive contributor to Adjusted EBITDA in 2009. M:Metrics’ revenues are currently forecast to be approximately $11 million to $12 million for the full year 2008, and will contribute $6.5 to $7 million to comScore’s reported revenues for 2008 post-closing. The acquisition also enables comScore to lower its future tax payments by realising a cash benefit of up to $7 million through the utilization of up to $20 million in M:Metrics net operating loss carry forward (NOLs).

