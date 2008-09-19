comScore August Report Card: Google Gaining, Of Course (GOOG)

New comScore data for August, courtesy of Citi’s Mark Mahaney: Google’s share is up to 63%, Yahoo and Microsoft saw their share go down, the world is round, the sun still sets in the West, etc. Of note: If you strip out Microsoft’s “Club Live” search gimmick, its numbers would droop even more: Intead of dropping 13.9% y/y, Redmond would be down 19%.



Chart via Citi:

