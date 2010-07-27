ComScore Admits It Screwed Yahoo

Metrics firm ComScore just put out a release admitting it under-reported Yahoo’s June traffic numbers.



Yahoo!’s U.S. page views were actually 37.8 billion in June, not the 36.7 billion ComScore reported. The time US visitors spent on Yahoo was actually 39 billion minutes, not 38 billion.

This is kind of a big deal for Yahoo because it keeps getting hammered over losing traffic to Yahoo.com.

Now the declines look slightly less bad: US page views were down 4.7% not 7.4%, and time spent was down 4.3%, not 6.4%.

Here’s the statement on ComScore’s screw-up that Yahoo just sent us:

Yahoo! believes that it is important for our business partners, advertisers, and shareholders to have an accurate, third-party measurement of the Company’s performance.

Yahoo! understands that comScore is committed to correcting the error and ensuring accurate and reliable reporting of marketplace performance. The Company is prepared to work collaboratively with comScore to arrive at mutually agreeable policies and practices to ensure the timely correction of inaccurate information.

This news does NOT mean Yahoo is off the hook for its continually declining traffic. The good news is that internal tests have shown engagement will increase on Yahoo.com once it fully integrates local content created by its recently-acquired platform-for-freelancers, Associated Content. We also still expect Yahoo to launch local domains (e.g. sanfrancisco.yahoo.com) in the near future.

