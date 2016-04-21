Brexit Poll: Leave is falling away

A new Brexit poll shows that support for remaining in the EU is continuing to increase. The Daily Mail/ITV ComRes poll found that 51% of voters back the Remain campaign, while only 40% are backing Leave.

That means there’s been a 3% increase for Remain and a 1% decrease for Leave since ComRes did the same poll in March. Even if a 3% margin of error is taken into account, the poll shows that the Leave campaign is failing to show any signs of breaking through.

If you take a look at Business Insider’s analysis of the Brexit poll of polls you can see why the 11% lead ComRes has given to Remain will be so worrying to the Leave campaign.

Over the past six months, support for Leave has fluctuated from level-pegging with Remain, to 10% below it — it has never overtaken Remain. In March the gap between Leave and Remain had been narrowing again, but a series of three polls in recent days has shown a sharp fall away in support for Leave.

Here’s the poll of polls,it still has to take Thursday’s ComRes poll into account.

What’s surprising, is that even though Remain is staying so strong, the ComRes poll also uncovered deep unhappiness with the EU among the public. 56% of respondents said that they think the £8.5 billion Britain gives to the EU each is bad value for money — just 32% think it is good value.

Vote Leave, the official Leave campaign are pushing hard the line that Britain pays the EU £350 million a week, money that they say could be better spent on something else — but their strategy isn’t working. People don’t like spending that much money on the EU, but it isn’t enough to make them want to leave.

