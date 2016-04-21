Brexit Poll: Leave is falling away

Jeremy Wilson

A new Brexit poll shows that support for remaining in the EU is continuing to increase. The Daily Mail/ITV ComRes poll found that 51% of voters back the Remain campaign, while only 40% are backing Leave.

That means there’s been a 3% increase for Remain and a 1% decrease for Leave since ComRes did the same poll in March. Even if a 3% margin of error is taken into account, the poll shows that the Leave campaign is failing to show any signs of breaking through.

If you take a look at Business Insider’s analysis of the Brexit poll of polls you can see why the 11% lead ComRes has given to Remain will be so worrying to the Leave campaign.

Over the past six months, support for Leave has fluctuated from level-pegging with Remain, to 10% below it — it has never overtaken Remain. In March the gap between Leave and Remain had been narrowing again, but a series of three polls in recent days has shown a sharp fall away in support for Leave.

Here’s the poll of polls,it still has to take Thursday’s ComRes poll into account.

Brexit poll od pollsScreenshot/whatukthinks.org

What’s surprising, is that even though Remain is staying so strong, the ComRes poll also uncovered deep unhappiness with the EU among the public. 56% of respondents said that they think the £8.5 billion Britain gives to the EU each is bad value for money — just 32% think it is good value.

Vote Leave, the official Leave campaign are pushing hard the line that Britain pays the EU £350 million a week, money that they say could be better spent on something else — but their strategy isn’t working. People don’t like spending that much money on the EU, but it isn’t enough to make them want to leave.

NOW WATCH: OBAMA: This was my worst mistake as president

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.