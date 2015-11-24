A majority of voters now believe Corbyn should be forced out of Labour leadership

Just one day after a poll showed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was attracting more votes than his predecessor Ed Miliband, a new poll from ComRes showed Labour with a lower share of potential votes than it gained at the last general election, which it lost in a spectacular pro-Conservative landslide.

The November 21 poll from ComRes shows the Conservatives on 42% and Labour on 27% and sinking. That’s the lowest level of support for Labour since 2010, according to The Independent on Sunday.

Here is the chart:

The poll also asked voters whether they believed the Labour Party should remove Corbyn as its leader. Corbyn has caused angst in the party by declining to endorse military action against Islamic State terrorists in Syria, preferring instead negotiations in the United Nations.

A majority of voters think Labour should unseat him as leader:

The poll did not ask the same question about Cameron, which will likely prompt doubts among Labour supporters over whether the poll was biased against Corbyn. Sure enough, when only Labour voters are asked the same question, a majority favoured keeping him:

In fact if those respondents are to be believed, Corbyn enjoys greater support within the party now than he does among people who voted Labour last May.

