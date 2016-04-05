Another poll has been published and it says Sadiq Khan is really comfortable

Getty Images Europe Khan recently clashed with Goldsmith over his promise to freeze tube and bus fares by four years if elected as London’s mayor

There are just over four weeks left until the London mayoral election and what looks like will be a victory for Sadiq Khan.

The latest ComRes poll for Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC) and ITV News London published on Tuesday, has given the Labour hopeful a ten point lead over his Tory rival Zac Goldsmith in a head-to-head survey.

According to ComRes, Khan leads Goldsmith 55% to 45% after second preferences have been re-allocated, and although these differences are within the margin of error, it supports the general trend that Khan is enjoying a comfortable lead with a month to go.

Worryingly for Goldsmith, Khan’s rating has increased by four points since the last ComRes poll, and coincides with an Opinium poll published on Monday which gave the latter an eight point winning margin among respondents.

The results of the Opinium’s survey published yesterday had given MP for Richmond Park and North Kingston Goldsmith at least some cause for quiet optimism. His ratings in the outer reaches of the capital were steadily improving and in policy areas like “public transport reliability” is score had increased by up to five points.

However, this new ComRes poll has dealt another blow to Goldsmith’s hopes of replacing Boris Johnson as London mayor on May 5th, and makes encouraging reading for Khan who is on course to returning the Labour party to the office after Ken Livingstone was voted out in 2008.

Tooting MP Khan has repeatedly refused to read too much into his strong performance in the polls. Speaking to the Evening Standard on Monday, he said the only poll that “matters” is the election itself, and vowed to keep on campaigning until Thursday May 5.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Tuesday morning, LBC political editor Theo Usherwood said he believed Goldsmith’s image has been damaged by a turbulent period for his colleague David Cameron and the Conservative government.

He told Nick Ferrari:

One of Zac’s USPs over Sadiq Khan is that he can do business with the government. He knows David Cameron, they work together. The idea is that you have a competent government and Zac Goldsmith could do business with them, while Sadiq Khan would just be pushed out. But what has happened with the Budget disability row and Tata Steel is that the confidence that voters have is eroded and that’s what we’ve started to see here.

He added: “I’ve spoken to Tory sources and they say that to see the gap widen by only this margin is actually quite good news. It could actually have been far, far worse.”

