Computershare is on a tear

Shares in Computershare surged higher after the registry posted a 2.4% rise full year profit to $157.334 million.

A short time ago, its shares were up almost 11% to $9.93.

The result was on a 0.5% slide in revenue to $1.961 billion.

Computershare expects 2017 earnings to be slightly up on 2016.

CEO Stuart Irving says the company has started a review of costs.

The company declared a final dividend of 17 cents a share, bringing the 2016 total to 33 cents, a 6.5% increase on 2015.

