Computershare expects earnings to fall as global markets crumble

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The global slide in financial markets plus falling commodity prices is cutting into the business of Computershare, the world’s biggest share registry.

The company improved its first half profit to $US84.3 million, up about 400%, but sees trouble ahead from volatile markets.

A short time ago, its shares were down 8% to $9.58.

The company says full year earnings per share will be down around 7.5% mainly due to the dual effects of a stronger USD and lower yields on client balances.

The company says deterioration in global equity markets is behind the weaker transactional activity, particularly among energy and mining companies and their employee share plans.

An interim full franked dividend of 16 cents a share was declared.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.