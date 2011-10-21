These Kids From The 1980s Can Barely Explain What A Computer Is

Technology sure has come a long way over the last few decades.



How about this for a visual comparison. Earlier this week, we showed you a video of a frustrated toddler trying to use a magazine like an iPad. Below is a “Sesame Street” clip from 30 years ago originally posted on YouTube, which depicts a bunch of frustrated school children trying to explain what a computer is.

One young pupil describes the bewildering machine as “something that you write on and press buttons on.” Given that this was pre-Internet age, we have to say, the kid’s limited explanation isn’t totally inaccurate.

Some of the students’ other answers are pretty cute, though rather ambiguous.

Watch for yourself:



(h/t The Huffington Post)

