Computers Running Google's Chrome OS Are Finally On The Way

The first smartbooks running Google‘s long-awaited Chrome OS will hit the market later this month, according to a report from Digitimes.



Among them will be a special Google-branded model that will only be available through online orders. That’s basically the Nexus One strategy all over again (though the stakes are much lower, since there are no carriers to disrupt).

Chrome offerings from Acer and HP are expected to follow “in December, at the earliest.”

Read the full report at Digitimes →

