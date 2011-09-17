Photo: Flickr/Stephen Woods

Computers are pretty vital to humans’ lives. Some people think cats are too.When you put them together, well, you get this slideshow: Cats Using Computers.



These playful hairballs may lack the necessary opposoble thumbs in order to make any real use out of a keyboard and monitor— like writing a blog or Googling celebrity diets — but they make pretty cute juxtapositions of feline vs. machine.

Here’s your obligatory 60 seconds of Friday bliss…

