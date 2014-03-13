This Head-Spinning Video Zooms Through A 3D Simulation Of The Universe

Astronomers from Durham University in England have created a three-dimensional fly-through of the universe, using the Galaxy And Mass Assembly galaxy catalogue.

The galaxy images have been blown-up so they pop on camera, but the distances are to scale.

Released by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, the computer simulation goes along with a study by Australian astronomers to understand the galaxies that populate mostly empty regions in our “cosmic web,” the mysterious underlying structure that is supposed to dictate the layout of all the stars and galaxies in our universe.

The Australian team says it’s found small strings, or tendrils, composed of a few galaxies in the spaces that were previously thought to be empty.

