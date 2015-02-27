COMPUTER SAYS BLUE: someone just ran Adobe's colour analysis over that dress

Photographer Hope Taylor thinks she has the answer to the whole blueandblack/whiteandgold dress.

She just ran Abode’s colour analysis over the picture.

It came back blue.

But if you think it’s all over and anyone who bet blue can now collect their winnings, like global warming arguments, there’s another school of thought.

Liam Kelly thinks it’s all about exposure. He’s used another Adobe product, photoshop, to clean up the image and his verdict is white.

And the argument rages on.

I put the dress into photoshop put the exposure up as it was underexposed. Sampled the colours, 1. Gold 2. White(ish) pic.twitter.com/iuqQBZ6KKS — Liam Kelly (@liamk69) February 27, 2015

Business Insider tried to get an Excel spreadsheet to analyse the dress, but it said it was either black or red.

