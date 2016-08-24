A computer program is turning New York into a beautiful oil painting

A team from University of Freiburg have developed and released an open source code that refers to a video manipulation technique called “neural style transfer.” It is a computer code that extracts the visual style of an image and applies it to video. Video artist

Danil Krivoruchko and his team used this technique to create a mesmerising video of the landscape of New York City called NYC FLOW.

Video courtesy of Danil Krivoruchko, Tatiana Stolpovskaya, Viktoriya Yakubova, and Konstantin Chubakov.

Neural style transfer code courtesy of Manuel Ruder, Alexey Dosovitskiy, and Thomas Brox.

