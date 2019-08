A team of IT analyst recently looked at North Korea’s Red 3 operating system. And YouTuber MJD Productions was able to get his hands on their OS.

Produced by Emmanuel Ocbazghi. Original reporting by Steven Tweedie. Additional video courtesy of MJD Productions.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.