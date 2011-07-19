REAL OR FAKE: These Computer Generated People Look So Real You Won't Be Able To Spot The Humans

Alyson Shontell
computer generated singerWhich is the computer generated singer from AKB48?

UPDATE: We’ve posted all of the answers. See how many you got right.A few weeks ago, Japan was shocked when the newest singer of girl band AKB48 turned out to be fake.

She was a computer generated model from the facial features of the six other AKB48 members.

We found a bunch of 3D designers who create “fake people” for video games, movies, and fun.

Their animations are so good, you won’t be able to separate computer-generated people from actual humans.

None of the designs were derived from photographs either.

Tomorrow we’ll tell you the results and show you how the fake faces were made.

Is this the real image of Korean actress Song Hye Kyo?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of a singer in the Japanese band AKB48?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of Lost's Terry O'Quinn?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of Natalie Portman?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of Young & Restless Star Emily O'Brien?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of a man?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of an army guy?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of a Japanese actress?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of an older woman?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of a child?

Or is it this one?

Is this the real image of Ingrid Bergman?

Or is it this one?

Finally, which of the following faces are real? And fake?

Now see which ones you guessed right:

These Were The Humans Among The Computer Clones

