20 Photorealistic Pictures Of Computer-Generated People

It shouldn’t be terribly surprising that artists can do amazing stuff with computers nowadays.
Monsters destroy cities in the movies and people fly and turn invisible, for example.
And a new school of 3D artists has taken to creating some astounding imagery of human beings without using a single real human.
Check out these images that come to us from CGTrader, a blog cataloging the happenings of the 3D art world.
Artist Alex Huguet on his work on this picture: 'I'm not too happy with it but I don't think I will keep tweaking it anymore.'
This picture is computer-generated, but the person portrayed is real. He's Markus Ruhl, a bodybuilder who got started when a soccer injury took him out of the game.
Artist Zbynek Kysela created this image while trying to make the subject seems as 'alive' as possible.e
Let's get medieval. Here's a scary imagining of what a ruler/warrior may have looked like in the Middle Ages.
This is a Mursi tribesman from Southwestern Ethiopia -- there are about 7,500 of them left in the world.
Beijing opera is a famous Chinese theatre style that makes heavy use of makeup. Here a player is preparing for a show.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.