20 Photorealistic Pictures Of Computer-Generated People

It shouldn’t be terribly surprising that artists can do amazing stuff with computers nowadays.

Monsters destroy cities in the movies and people fly and turn invisible, for example.

And a new school of 3D artists has taken to creating some astounding imagery of human beings without using a single real human.

Check out these images that come to us from CGTrader, a blog cataloging the happenings of the 3D art world.

