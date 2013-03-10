Everyone At SXSW Is Obsessed With This Computer-Generated Booth Babe

Photo: Nathan T. Wright

Earlier, we published a bunch of pictures of computer-generated women.



If you haven’t seen them yet, you’re going to want to. They’re quite striking.

After looking at these computer-generated women, you won’t have to think to hard to have a sense of where the porn-fantasy world is heading.

As soon as we published these pictures, moreover, folks at the South By Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, began comparing those women to the woman below.

The woman below, apparently, is a computer-generated booth babe.

This demonstration will presumably add to your sense of where the fantasy (and booth babe) industries are headed.

The 3M hologram girl is trying to chat me up. #sxsw vine.co/v/bwiEv1mrFYw — Nathan T. Wright (@nathantwright) March 9, 2013

