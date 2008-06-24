Immigrant-Hungry Tech Companies: See! We Really Are Out Of labour!

When companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) beg Congress to increase the limit of skilled workers they let in the country every year, sceptics among us think they’re just looking for cheap labour. But the for-the-record argument that Bill Gates and co make is that there simply aren’t enough American tech workers to go around.



What if they’re right? That’s the thesis of a new survey conducted by the Computing Research Association: It says there were 20% fewer students trying to get a bachelor’s degree in professional IT fields in 2007 than the year before. Computer science is especially bad — it dropped 43% between 2007 than 2006.

Meanwhile, 854,000 IT jobs will be added between 2006 and 2016, a 23% increase, according to the BLS.

Here’s what baffles us: Who doesn’t know that getting a tech degree, in this country, in this era, is tantamount to an employment contract? And what degrees are these crazy kids getting instead? Here’s one field we suggest they shy away from: Journalism.



