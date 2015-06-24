Researchers have discovered 3 ways to tell if computer chips are counterfeit

Counterfeit computer chips are especially dangerous to U.S. financial and military institutions and are becoming increasingly more difficult to detect. But researchers at the University of Connecticut Center for Hardware Assurance, Security, and Engineering are developing methods to expose chips that are fakes, and this is how they do it.
Video courtesy of The University of Connecticut
