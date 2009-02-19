Computer Buying Still On Hold, Apple Laptop Demand Ticks Up

The slowdown in the PC market isn’t going to improve any time soon, which means continued slow sales for Apple (AAPL), Dell (DELL), and HP (HPQ), according to results of a new ChangeWave survey.

Some 6% of consumers polled say they are going to buy a laptop in the next three months. That’s about the same as last month, but down a quarter from 8% a year ago. Meanwhile, just 4% of consumers polled plan to buy a desktop PC in the next three months, down from 5% in January and 6% a year ago.

Demand for Apple laptops increased: Of those who plan to buy a computer in the next three months, 30% plan to buy an Apple laptop, up from 28% in January. Planned purchase of Dell laptops (22%) dipped 1 point and HP laptops (26%) dropped 2 points.

Meanwhile, Dell is winning the desktop battle. Of those who plan to buy a computer in the next three months, 32% plan to buy a Dell, while 28% plan to buy a HP and 26% plan to buy a Mac. Time for Apple to roll out those iMac and Mac mini updates.

Of course, this is just one survey from one source. But it seems plausible considering recent (bleak) retail sales data from NPD Group.

