Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Throughout various recessions and slumps since The Great Depression, New Yorkers never saw an income decline.That was until 2009, according to a new report from the New York State Comptroller. (via CNBC and @alea)



The full report paints a sobering picture of the regional economy.

