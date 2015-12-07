15 amazing facts about household foods and spices that will wow any crowd

Do you know which popular holiday spice can help soothe a toothache? Or why chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats?

By digging deep into the molecular chemistry of everyday foods and spices, Cambridge-based chemistry teacher Andy Brunning has the answers.

And you don’t have to be a chemistry-expert to understand them.

Brunning heads the popular science website Compound Interest and recently published the book “Why Does Asparagus Make Your Wee Smell?: And 57 other curious food and drink questions.”

Here are 15 of Brunning’s amazing graphics about the chemistry of asparagus, cloves, coffee, nutmeg, and much more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.