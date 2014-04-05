Here Are The Jobs We've Gained Back Since The Recession

This morning’s release of the March jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics revealed that last month, private-sector employment rose to an all-time high, finally surpassing the pre-recession peak.

Shobhana Chandra and Ilan Kolet at Bloomberg News charted the composition of post-crisis payroll growth by industry.

The number of people employed in manufacturing and construction jobs are still 12% and 20% below the pre-recession highs, respectively.

However, the mining and logging industry now employs 21% more workers than it did before the recession, while the education and health industry employs 13% more people, and the business services industry employs 5% more people.

