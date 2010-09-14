13 Completely Ridiculous Tech Executive Titles

Alyson Shontell
icanhazcheezburger ceo ben huhThe ICanHasCheezburger.com cofounders call themselves Cheezburger and Tofuburger

One of the perks of starting a company is giving yourself a title. But sometimes executives go a little overboard.Is calling yourself “CE-Yo” or “Chief Ninja” innovative or just plain absurd? Do job titles really effect businesses? 

Steve Blank thinks they do.  He wrote a post today about how job titles can sink your startup

Leigh Buchanan at Inc.com rants about cutesy titles she has encountered, such as a receptionist called Director of First Impressions and Chief Happiness Officers for HR managers. 

Buchanan is not opposed to ridiculous titles as long as they’re beneficial to businesses.  In fact, she suggests businesses get innovative and adopt roles with titles such as “Thought Leader,” “Reality Check,” and “Competitor Proxy.”

Ladders.com CEO Marc Cenedella told the Seattle Times, “In the ’90s, we did have titles like Chief People Pleaser, the Head of Customer Wow and other silly titles for common positions, but that’s no longer very popular… Companies are more focused on making customers happy and giving shareholders real benefits, not the zany titles.”

But there are some seriously silly, real exceptions, including:

  • Seth Priebsatch, Chief Ninja – SCVNGR CEO
  • Michael Hagan, Chief Rockstar – SCVNGR COO
  • Kate Reynolds, Clue Shredder – SCVNGR Lead Game Designer
  • Fabian Perez, King of Bling – SCVNGR ???
  • Will Smith, Pixel Czar – SCVNGR Direct Architect
  • Jerry Yang & David Filos, former Chief Yahoos! – Yahoo! Co-founders
  • Steve Jobs, iCEO – Apple CEO
  • Adam Bain, President of Revenue – Twitter CFO
  • Eric Nakagawa and Kari Unebasami, Cheezburger and Tofuburger – ICanHasCheezburger.com Co-Founders
  • Edwin Rivera, Tech Monkey – Gilt Groupe Tech/Support Analyst
  • Gary Hirshberg, CE-Yo – Stonyfield Farm CEO
  • Albert Sheu, Random Engineer – Quora Software Developer
  • Bill “Figment of your Imagination” and Weezy Muth – Craigslist executive & member of first board of directors

Seth Priebsatch, Chief Ninja

Company: SCVNGR

Title Translation: CEO

Jerry Yang & David Filos, former Chief Yahoos!

Company: Yahoo!

Title Translation: CEO

Adam Bain, President of Revenue

Company: Twitter

Title Translation: President of Revenue

Michael Hagan, Chief Rockstar

Company: SCVNGR

Title Translation: COO

Steve Jobs, iCEO

Company: Apple

Title Translation: CEO

Kate Reynolds, Clue Shredder

Company: SCVNGR

Title Translation: Lead Game Designer

Gary Hirshberg, CE-Yo

Company: Stonyfield Farm

Title Translation: CEO

Eric Nakagawa and Kari Unebasami, Cheezburger and Tofuburger

Company: ICanHasCheezburger.com

Title Translation: Co-Founders

Albert Sheu, Random Engineer

Company: Quora

Title Translation: Software Engineer

Will Smith, Pixel Czar

Company: SCVNGR

Title Translation: Direct Architect

Company: Craigslist

Title Translation: Board of Directors and Executives

Fabian Perez, King of Bling

Company: SCVNGR

Title Translation: ???

Edwin Rivera, Tech Monkey

Company: Gilt Groupe/Alley Corp

Title Translation: Tech/Support Analyst

Think these titles are strange? Check out these

Ridiculous Ideas That Paid Off >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.