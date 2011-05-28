"Completely Revamped Notifications And Widgets" Coming To iOS 5

Photo: Associated Press

Apple is expected to show off a new version of iOS, its software for iPhones and iPads, at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco next month.According to TechCrunch’s MG Siegler, “completely revamped notifications and widgets” will be part of the updated OS.



Those are two of the most requested iOS features, so it makes sense that this would be true.

But these are also simple, obvious features. We’re more interested in some of the more sophisticated things supposedly on the way, including voice-recognition technology.

