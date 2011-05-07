Watch The Incredible 70-Year Evolution Of The Cell Phone

Remember what life was like before your iPhone? Before there were palm-sized smartphones with seemingly endless features, there were phones like Motorola’s RAZR that peaked with its embedded camera. Before that, there were simple flip phones with texting capabilities, bulky two-pound Gordon Gekkos—even briefcase phones.



The complete visual history of the mobile phone →

Mobile phones have come a long way in the last 70 years, so be thankful yours fits in your pocket. Maybe one day it will even be able to bend like a piece of thin plastic. Maybe you won’t even have to touch it, doing all of your multitasking from cellular implants. But 70 years ago, you’d be lugging a 25-pound ‘portable’ phone on your back, with very limited 5-mile range.

And now, a visual history marking the accomplishments of mobile phones, from military applications to mobile apps. Alexander Graham Bell would surely be proud.

This post originally appeared at WonderHowTo.

