Complete New Galleon Insider Trading Documents

New York City authorities announced charges today against 14 additional Wall Street professionals and attorneys surrounding the Galleon insider trading scandal.



Here are the documents released by the DA >>>

Those named:

1.STEVEN FORTUNA, formerly a Managing Director of S2 Capital LLC (“S2 Capital”), a hedge fund based in Boston, Massachusetts;

2. ALI FAR, founder of Spherix Capital LLC (“Spherix”), a hedge fund based in California;

3. RICHARD CHOO-BENG LEE, former President of Spherix;

4. ROOMY KHAN, a California trader who served at certain times as a paid consultant to a hedge fund based in New York, New York; and

5. GAUTHAM SHANKAR, a proprietary trader at Schottenfeld in New York, New York.

6. ZVI GOFFER (pictured here), who formerly worked at The Schottenfeld Group LLC (“Schottenfeld”), a broker dealer in New York, New York, and currently operates a trading firm called Incremental Capital (“Incremental”), in New York, New York;

7. ARTHUR CUTILLO, an attorney at the law firm of Ropes & grey LLP in New York, New York;

8. JASON GOLDFARB, an attorney in New York, New York;

9. CRAIG DRIMAL, who worked in the offices of the Galleon Group in New York, New York, but is not employed by Galleon;

10. EMANUEL GOFFER, who formerly worked at Spectrum Trading LLC, a trading firm in New York, New York, and currently is associated with Incremental in New York, New York;

11. MICHAEL KIMELMAN, currently associated with Incremental in New York, New York;

12. DAVID PLATE, formerly employed by Schottenfeld, and currently associated with Incremental in New York, New York; and

13. ALI HARIRI, a Vice President of Atheros Communications, Inc. (“Atheros”) in California.

14. DEEP SHAH, who was formerly employed by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), in New York, New York, remains at large.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.